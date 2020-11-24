Frank Turner announces post lockdown show at London’s Troubadour

Frank Turner has announced plans to play a post lockdown concert in London.

The singer-songwriter will be performing at The Troubadour on December 3 in aid of Music Venue Trust’s Red List Campaign.

The intimate gig, which is being sponsored by Fightback Lager, will be streamed live and made available on demand for 24 hours. Tickets for the stream, which goes out at 9pm GMT will cost £7.95 and are available here.

Advertisement

Tickets for a socially distanced audience of just 30 people will also be released when local restrictions applicable from December 3 are confirmed.

All proceeds from the show will be distributed across the 30 Grassroots Music Venues under threat from the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve played many of the venues on the Music Venue Trust Red List and can’t stand by while they’re under threat,” said Turner.

“It’s hard to imagine the risk to underground music and culture if we lose the stages where artists find their voice, develop and grow.

“I hope performing at The Troubadour on day one of live audiences returning to gigs can capture some of the power of seeing a grassroots music venue performance and highlight what’s in danger of being lost.”

Advertisement

It comes after Turner played a series of socially distanced gigs earlier this year including a show at The Clapham Grand in the capital and at Newcastle’s Virgin Money Unity Arena.

Meanwhile, NME readers can exclusively get £10 off a pack of Fightback Lager – with money raised going to help save UK music venues.

Fightback was started back in 2017 to aid the battle for the survival for grassroots music venues. Now, in support of the Music Venue Trust and the #SaveOurVenues campaign, a bottled range of lager, cider and IPA are available to order from home to raise money while live music remains on hold due to COVID-19.

You can buy a beer and streaming bundle here.