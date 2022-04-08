Frank Turner announces rescheduled 2022 UK tour

Frank Turner has announced new dates for his Never Ending Tour Of Everywhere.
The singer-songwriter was set to tour England, Scotland, and Wales earlier this year but cancelled those due to increasing COVID concerns.
The new round of gigs are in support of his ninth studio album FTHC, which was released in February, following 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’.
The rescheduled shows will take place between September 21 and October 14, with tickets on general sale Thursday (April 14) at 12pm. Ticket will be available here.
Frank Turner Tour Dates
APRIL
8 – Belfast – Limelight
9 – Cork – Cyprus Avenue
10 – Dublin – Academy
12 – Leeds – Wardrobe
13 – Liverpool- Arts Club
14 – Sheffield – Foundry
16 – Bristol- Fleece
MAY
15 – Yeovil – Westlands
SEPTEMBER
21 – Reading – Hexagon
23 – Sheffield – O2 Academy Sheffield
24 – Oxford – O2 Academy Oxford
25 – London – O2 Academy Brixton
27 – Nottingham – Rock City
28 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
30 – Cambridge – Junction
OCTOBER
1 – Norwich – UEA
2 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds
4 – Glasgow – Galvanizers
5 – Edinburgh – Liquid Room
7 – Conventry – HMV Empire
8 – Liverpool – O2 Academy Liverpool
9 – Aberdeen – Lemon Tree
11 – Manchester – Academy
12 – Cardiff – Tramshed
13 – Bristol – O2 Academy Bristol
14 – Southhampton – O2 Guildhall
Last month, Turner announced he’d be supporting My Chemical Romance’s long-awaited arena tour. The folk-punk troubadour also has a round of North American shows slated for June and July, with stops in New York, Chicago, and Connecticut. Tickets are available for purchase here.
In February, it was announced that Turner scored his first ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’. He claimed the spot with almost 90 per cent of physical sales, topping the UK Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.
“Getting a Number One album is crazy, it’s not a thing I ever thought would happen to me and it’s happened on my ninth album,” Turner told the Official Charts Company at the time.
Turner added: “That feels particularly crazy and awesome, and I’m proud of it. It feels quite fitting that, of all the records I’ve put out, this is the one that got the Number 1 trophy. I’m very proud of the record; it’s a more intense, more personal record.”
Earlier this year, Turner told NME, that his latest album was driven by notions of “acceptance” and “defiance”.