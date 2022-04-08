Frank Turner announces rescheduled 2022 UK tour

Frank Turner has announced new dates for his Never Ending Tour Of Everywhere.

The singer-songwriter was set to tour England, Scotland, and Wales earlier this year but cancelled those due to increasing COVID concerns.

The new round of gigs are in support of his ninth studio album FTHC, which was released in February, following 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’.

The rescheduled shows will take place between September 21 and October 14, with tickets on general sale Thursday (April 14) at 12pm. Ticket will be available here.

Frank Turner Tour Dates

APRIL

8 – Belfast – Limelight

9 – Cork – Cyprus Avenue

10 – Dublin – Academy

12 – Leeds – Wardrobe

13 – Liverpool- Arts Club

14 – Sheffield – Foundry

16 – Bristol- Fleece

MAY

15 – Yeovil – Westlands

SEPTEMBER

21 – Reading – Hexagon

23 – Sheffield – O2 Academy Sheffield

24 – Oxford – O2 Academy Oxford

25 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

27 – Nottingham – Rock City

28 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

30 – Cambridge – Junction

OCTOBER

1 – Norwich – UEA

2 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

4 – Glasgow – Galvanizers

5 – Edinburgh – Liquid Room

7 – Conventry – HMV Empire

8 – Liverpool – O2 Academy Liverpool

9 – Aberdeen – Lemon Tree

11 – Manchester – Academy

12 – Cardiff – Tramshed

13 – Bristol – O2 Academy Bristol

14 – Southhampton – O2 Guildhall

Last month, Turner announced he’d be supporting My Chemical Romance’s long-awaited arena tour. The folk-punk troubadour also has a round of North American shows slated for June and July, with stops in New York, Chicago, and Connecticut. Tickets are available for purchase here.

In February, it was announced that Turner scored his first ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’. He claimed the spot with almost 90 per cent of physical sales, topping the UK Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

“Getting a Number One album is crazy, it’s not a thing I ever thought would happen to me and it’s happened on my ninth album,” Turner told the Official Charts Company at the time.

Turner added: “That feels particularly crazy and awesome, and I’m proud of it. It feels quite fitting that, of all the records I’ve put out, this is the one that got the Number 1 trophy. I’m very proud of the record; it’s a more intense, more personal record.”

Earlier this year, Turner told NME, that his latest album was driven by notions of “acceptance” and “defiance”.