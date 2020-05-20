Frank Turner will give a special live-stream performance tomorrow for the youth charity The Mix as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Turner will take part in the charity’s ongoing ‘Thursday Sessions’ series by broadcasting a live performance on The Mix’s Instagram account from 5:30PM tomorrow evening (May 21).

The musician will also speak during the session about the importance of kindness and how it can be spread through music. His live set will include such tracks as ‘Don’t Worry’, ‘Recovery’ and ‘Be More Kind’.

“I think that now we’re in this strange and unprecedented time, now that we’re living through the middle of history, it’s time for us to really take this onboard,” Turner said in a statement about the idea of kindness.

“I want everybody listening to this to make sure that they and their loved ones are staying safe, staying healthy, staying sane… but also staying kind both to the people around you… and also to yourselves as well.

“Because that’s the best piece of advice I ever got given, [to] be gentle and kind with yourself as you would be with your friends.”

Turner has recently been heavily involved in efforts to help fundraise for the UK’s grassroots venues, many of which are under threat of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The musician is a key supporter of the Music Venue Trust’s campaign ‘Save Our Venues’, which launched late last month.