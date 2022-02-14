Frank Turner looks set to achieve his first Number One album this week

Frank Turner is on course to achieve his first Number One album this week.

According to The Official Charts Company, ‘FTHC’, which stands for Frank Turner Hardcore – is currently leading the charts with more than double the sales of his closest competition, Alt-J’s ‘The Dream‘.

It would be Turner’s highest-charting album to date following on from ‘Tape Deck Heart‘, which recached Number Two in 2013.

Others looking to claim their highest UK albums chart entry include Slash and Myles Kennedy.

Their latest collaboration ‘4’ is set to chart at Number Three, while James Morrison’s ‘Greatest Hits’ collection is on track to enter the charts at Number Five.

Elsewhere in the charts, Viola Beach’s self-titled debut album is set to re-enter the chart at Number Seven, following a special vinyl release.

The posthumously-released album debuted at Number One in August 2016 after the group suffered a fatal incident alongside their manager in February of that year.

Last month, Turner shared his new single ‘A Wave Across A Bay’, written as a tribute to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

The track has been released with the blessing of Scott’s younger brother Grant, and was first performed by Turner back in 2020 during a set of Frightened Rabbit covers.

“I still miss my friend Scott every day,” Turner said about the single. “His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory, it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice.”