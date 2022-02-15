Frank Turner says it would be “pretty funny and cool” if he won this week’s chart battle

Frank Turner has said that it would be “pretty funny and cool” if he triumphed in this week’s battle for the UK’s Number One album.

The singer/songwriter is currently on course to secure his first-ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’, his ninth studio LP.

Speaking in a self-filmed video that was posted on his social media channels yesterday (February 14), Turner said that ‘FTHC’ is “in [a] good position, but with a challenger” approaching.

Advertisement

“It’s important to say when I was a kid I didn’t really care about the charts, and part of me still doesn’t,” he continued.

“At the same time, like so many things in my career, it feels like the kind of thing I’m not really supposed to get. Therefore, it’d be pretty funny and pretty cool if I did get that top spot.”

Right folks, it looks like FTHC has a chance at the #1 slot in the UK charts this week. We’re up against Ed Sheeran, who I have a lot of respect for, but already has a lot of those shiny gold awards. So if there’s ever a time to buy the album, it’s now! pic.twitter.com/idb1AkskXU — Frank Turner (@frankturner) February 14, 2022

Turner added: “My previous records have missed the top slot for various different reasons, including Dr. Dre and The Greatest Showman, and stuff like that. This week, it’s Ed Sheeran!

“Now, I have nothing but respect for Mr. Sheeran: he seems like a very nice guy from what I can tell; he’s a great songwriter. At the same time, he’s had quite a lot of Number Ones already, and it’d be nice if we got one.”

Turner is currently ahead of Alt-J, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy, Sheeran and James Morrison – you can see the Official Charts Company’s midweek Chart Update here.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (February 16) Turner will host a special album launch party show at the Clapham Grand in London – you can find tickets here.

Turner recently told NME that his new album was driven by notions of “acceptance” and “defiance”.

“It’s not a concept record, but one of the themes is around getting older,” said Turner. “I turned 40 the other day and there’s more than one way of handling it. This is what we signed up for and turning 40 is better than the alternative of not, if you see what I mean.

“Everything hurts more, I can’t party like I did when I was 25, and I’m no longer a hot, young, new artist – but I’m not quite a heritage act yet. You can weep for lost youth but it strikes me as a waste of time because it’s always going to happen.”