Frank Turner scores his first ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’

Frank Turner has scored his first ever UK Number One album with ‘FTHC’, his ninth studio LP.

The singer/songwriter’s record claimed the top spot with almost 90 per cent of physical sales, topping the UK Official Record Store Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

It is his highest ever charting position after his last album, ‘No Man’s Land’ went in at Number Three in 2019 and his 2015 album ‘Positive Songs For Negative People’ peaked at Number Two.

Advertisement

“Getting a Number One album is crazy, it’s not a thing I ever thought would happen to me and it’s happened on my ninth album,” Turner told the Official Charts Company.

“That feels particularly crazy and awesome, and I’m proud of it. It feels quite fitting that, of all the records I’ve put out, this is the one that got the Number 1 trophy. I’m very proud of the record; it’s a more intense, more personal record.”

“At this point in my career I have to dig deep to prove to myself and everybody else that I’ve still got a reason to be making records and making art, and this Number One award is a pretty good justification of that. I’m very painfully aware that I did not do this on my own, so it’s not just my band, label and manager; it’s everybody who picked up a copy. I’m incredibly grateful, thank you very much.”

You can watch Turner’s acceptance speech below:

‘FTHC’ finished ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ at Number Two and Alt-J‘s new album ‘The Dream’ at Number Three.

Advertisement

Turner recently told NME that his new album was driven by notions of “acceptance” and “defiance”.

Meanwhile, Eminem‘s 2005 album ‘Curtain Call – The Hits’ has entered the Top 10 for the first time since 2006 at Number Eight following his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this week.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, James Morrison went in at Number Six with ‘Greatest Hits‘ – a collection of his biggest songs reimagined, while Big Thief are a new entry at Number 15 with their fourth studio album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’.