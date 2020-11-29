Frank Zappa documentary soundtrack set to feature unreleased tracks

Details of the official soundtrack for Zappa, the authorised documentary covering the life and career of Frank Zappa, have been shared.

The album is set to feature highlights from the composer’s vast back catalogue, live recordings, interview clips and a dozen unreleased tracks from the unclassifiable artist’s vaults.

The 3CD/5LP release of ‘Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ spans 68 tracks, ranging from the Mothers of Invention’s ‘Freak Out’ to the musician’s final orchestral work ‘The Yellow Shark’.

The film had been due to premiere at the since-cancelled SXSW Festival earlier this year. The official trailer was shared on October 29 – watch it below.

The deluxe version of the soundtrack also includes offerings from Zappa’s Bizarre Records, as well as pieces by Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky and 26 original Zappa score cues by John Frizzell.

From the Zappa Family Trust vaults, the soundtrack includes the Mothers performing the doo-wop track ‘Memories of El Monte’ and other unheard recordings from the 1968 Whisky A Go-Go concert, a live rehearsal of ‘Apostrophe,’ Zappa’s rendition of ‘Dancin’ Fool’ from a 1978 episode of Saturday Night Live, excerpts from a 1970 Fillmore West concert, and more.

Physical editions of the soundtrack are available to pre-order now, with the 5LP version – available on both 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl – due out May 7, 2021 and the 3CD version expected January 19, 2021. A 2-LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl will also be available.