Frank Zappa’s final US concert set for live album release

Frank Zappa’s last ever American concert is set to be immortalised on a new live album, ‘Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show’.

The album showcases Zappa’s legendary show at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on March 25, 1988, and is preceded by the live single ‘I Ain’t Got No Heart’.

The gig, which took place five years before Zappa’s death from cancer in 1993, features 29 previously-unreleased performances, including The Allman Brothers’ ‘Whipping Post’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’, and a Beatles medley featuring ‘Norwegian Wood’, ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’, and ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’.

The first posthumous archival release from the '88 touring band focuses on the historic last show #Zappa ever played in the U.S., at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Available June 18th on digital; 2-CD; and 4-LP 180-gram vinyl box set. PRE-ORDER NOW! https://t.co/5MMJ5hxdTr pic.twitter.com/1Kxla6ckBa — Frank Zappa (@zappa) April 23, 2021

The singer was recently celebrated in Alex Winters’ rock documentary Zappa. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “A complex character, during Zappa’s runtime Frank is conversely called cruel, a workaholic, passionate, talented and solipsistic, but above all it’s his passion for experimentation that stands out.

“Frank had no interest in making something popular, but rather something that would push the boundaries of what modern music was expected to be.”

‘Zappa ’88’ was produced by Ahmet Zappa alongside Joe Travers. Listen to ‘I Ain’t Got No Heart (Live at Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY 3/25/88)’ below.

The record is due for release June 18 via Zappa Records/UMe – fans can pre-order ‘Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show’ here.

See the expansive 2CD/digital tracklist below, also set for release on 4LP vinyl.

Disc 1

01. ‘”We Are Doing Voter Registration Here”‘

02. ‘The Black Page (New Age Version)’

03. ‘I Ain’t Got No Heart’

04. ‘Love Of My Life’

05. ‘Inca Roads’

06. ‘Sharleena’

07. ‘Who Needs The Peace Corps?’

08. ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’

09. ‘Dickie’s Such An Asshole’

10. ‘When The Lie’s So Big’

11. ‘Jesus Thinks You’re A Jerk’

12. ‘Sofa #1’

13. ‘One Man, One Vote’

14. ‘Happy Birthday, Chad!’

15. ‘Packard Goose Pt. 1’

16. ‘Royal March From “L’Histoire Du Soldat”’

17. ‘Theme From The Bartok Piano Concerto #3’

18. ‘Packard Goose Pt. II’

19. ‘The Torture Never Stops Pt. I’

20. ‘Theme From “Bonanza”’

Disc 2

01. ‘Lonesome Cowboy Burt’

02. ‘The Torture Never Stops Pt. II’

03. ‘City Of Tiny Lites’

04. ‘Pound For A Brown’

05. ‘The Beatles Medley’

06. ‘Peaches En Regalia’

07. ‘Stairway To Heaven’

08. ‘I Am The Walrus’

09. ‘Whipping Post’

10. ‘Bolero’

11. ‘America The Beautiful’