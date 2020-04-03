News Music News

Frankie & The Heartstrings' Frankie Francis is in the new season of Netflix's 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'

Francis is the match day announcer at the Stadium of Light

Sam Moore
Frankie Francis / Sunderland's Luke O'Nien and Max Power (Picture: Getty)

The new season of Netflix‘s hit football documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die includes a surprise appearance from Frankie & The Heartstrings frontman Frankie Francis.

The second season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die was released on Netflix on Wednesday (April 1), and documents Sunderland’s attempt to gain promotion from League 1 after two successive relegations.

The first episode of season two presents preparations for the 2018-19 season, with one scene depicting Sunderland director Charlie Methven choosing a new piece of music for the players to walk out to on match-day.

Methven decides to go against the club’s long-standing tradition of playing Sergei Prokofiev’s classical piece ‘Dance of the Knights’ before kick-off by insisting that they play Tiësto‘s ‘Adagio for Strings’ instead.

The next scene sees Methven testing out the music in the Stadium of Light with the help of Frankie Francis, who is Sunderland’s match day announcer.

Methven is seen explaining to Francis why he chose Tiësto, saying that it’ll help create the feeling of a “massive rave” in the stadium and adding that he wants the match-day atmosphere at Sunderland to sound a “bit Ibiza”.

Tweeting on the day of Sunderland ‘Til I Die‘s Netflix release, Francis referenced his cameo in the show by writing: “Might watch that Sunderland program on Netflix later”

Frankie & The Heartstrings’ last album, ‘Decency’, was released back in July 2015.

