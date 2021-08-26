Frankie & The Heartstrings launch crowdfunder for late drummer’s family

Frankie & The Heartstrings have launched a crowdfunder to support the family of their late drummer Dave Harper.

The Sunderland band, who formed in 2008, revealed earlier today (August 26) that Harper had passed away in hospital last night, with a cause of death not yet known.

“We are desperately sad to announce that our dearest friend and drummer Dave Harper passed away in hospital last night,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Where do we even start to describe what kind of person he was and what he meant to so many. This legend was unforgettable and we’re heartbroken over this loss.”

In the wake of Harper’s death, the band’s frontman Frankie has shared a crowdfunder the band have set up to support the drummer’s family.

“We are completely overwhelmed with your comments, condolences and memories,” he wrote. “We’ve decided to set this up for his family. Thank you x.”

The crowdfunding page reads: “Following an unexpected decline in health Dave passed away on Wednesday 25th of August 2021 at the age of 43. Leaving behind his devoted wife Ruth and little boy Sonny (8).

“No one saw this coming not least his family, so let’s chuck some coffers in the pot and make them feel loved as we loved Dave.”

Fans can donate to Dave Harper’s crowdfunder here.

Among those to have paid tribute on social media include The Cribs, Nadine Shah, Tim Burgess, Self Esteem, Gruff Rhys, The Subways, Dutch Uncles and Huw Stephens.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dave Harper,” The Cribs wrote alongside an image of Harper. “The Cribs and Frankie and the Heartstrings shared many nights on the road together, as label mates and spiritual brothers.

“Dave was a dynamo on and off stage, and a true champion of independent, grassroots music. He will be remembered for his deep commitment to his home town, his irrepressible spirit, and of course the sense of community he built with Pop Recs – the absolute definition of DIY culture.”