Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos knocked out by allergic reaction before Sziget performance

Singer accidentally eats peanut before festival show

Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos was temporarily out of action this afternoon (August 11) at Sziget Festival in Budapest, after suffering an allergic reaction from a small amount of peanut.

The news was broken by The Cribs‘ singer Ryan Jarman, performing on the A38 stage at 6pm. He asked the crowd to cheer for his friend Kapranos, “on his death bed backstage following a peanut incident”.

A festival spokesperson confirmed that Kapranos consumed a small amount of peanut, thought to be in a rice dish, and was attended to by festival medics. He received two injections and the second one knocked him out for at least an hour.

Nevertheless, Franz Ferdinand appeared on stage at their allotted 7.30pm slot, and Kapranos – looking in good health – led the band through a set that began with ‘No You Girls’, then recent single ‘Right Action’ and ‘Dark Of The Matinee’.

Last month, the band unveiled the video for ‘Right Action’. The track, produced by Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor, is the lead single from the band’s new album ‘Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action’. The record, which will be the band’s fourth and is set to be released on August 26, will feature guest vocals from Roxanne Clifford of Veronica Falls and Todd Terje and Bjorn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John.