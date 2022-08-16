Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder among National Album Day 2022 ambassadors

Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder are among the artist ambassadors who have been announced for National Album Day 2022.

The theme of the fifth annual edition of National Album Day will be Debut Albums, following previous focuses Women in Music and The 80s.

“The Debut Albums theme will look to showcase a broad range of first album releases across multiple genres and decades – from debut recordings that have gone on to become classics to those that are perhaps only now being fully appreciated or which, years later, merit reappraisal,” according to a press release.

National Album Day 2022 will take place on October 15, with Franz Ferdinand and Ryder being joined by KSI, The Mysterines and The Staves as ambassadors.

“What a glorious medium the album is,” Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos said in a statement. “On the most basic level it’s a bunch of songs that sound good together, but what I love is that it is a moment in time for the artist and the listener, a way to define a period of a lifetime. It’s the long form: a novel rather than a short story, a film rather than a trailer.

“Sure, you can get a panel of writers to construct a song to meet the criteria of the algorithm, and that’s a distinct skill, but it will never have the complexity or richness and deep reward of a good album.”

Further information about National Album Day, including exclusive events and releases as well as upcoming broadcasts on BBC Sounds, is set to be announced soon, and you can visit its official website here.

