Franz Ferdinand announce dates for 2022 North American tour

Franz Ferdinand have announced a North American tour following the release of their greatest hits compilation, ‘Hits To The Head’ – buy tickets here.

The US leg runs from August to September with stops in Atlanta, New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles and will mark the Scottish band’s first tour of the country since 2018. General on-sale for the tour kicks off Friday (March 18) at 10am local time. See the full list of dates below.

The tour announcement comes just weeks after the band decided to cancel their upcoming shows in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month (March 9), the band played at the Night For Ukraine event which took place at The Roundhouse in London with all proceeds supporting humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and its neighbouring nations.

Advertisement

AUGUST 2022

4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10 – Washington, DC – 9-30 Club

11 – Washington, DC – 9-30 Club

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

13 – New York, NY – Pier 17

15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

16 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

17 – Toronto, ON – History

19 – Chicago, IL – The Riv

20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

22 – Denver, CO – Ogden

23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

26 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

27 – Portland, OR – Grand Lodge

30 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2022

1- The Shrine – Los Angeles, CA

Last year, the indie-rock veterans spoke to NME about pulling together their best-of album, and how “There’s quite a lot of snobbery about greatest hits.”

“When I was a kid I grew up with greatest hits records,” frontman Alex Kapranos said. “My folks didn’t have a 4,000 LP record collection. They had best-ofs, they had greatest hits, they had ‘Changes’ by Bowie. They didn’t have ‘Low’, they didn’t have ‘Lodger’ – and that was enough for them. They just wanted to hear the best bits, they just wanted to hear the hits. That’s great.”

Advertisement

He added: “If that’s all they wanted to hear, if that’s all these needed to hear from those artists then fuck it – you enjoy that! But also, those records were something else. That’s what it was for them, but for me it was an introduction: it was that doorway that I could step through into the world of those artists.”