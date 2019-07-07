Franz Ferdinand drummer drops out of tour after his “finger was crushed by an ugly piece of art”

Ouch

Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson has been forced to drop out of the band’s current tour, having sustained an injury from a falling “ugly piece of art”.

Read More: 50 geeky facts about Franz Ferdinand

The Scottish indie outfit are out on the road at present, with recent dates taking place in France, Turkey, and Georgia. Tomorrow night (July 8), the group are due to perform at Marostica Summer Festival in Italy.

Yesterday (July 6), Franz Ferdinand revealed that their drummer was left unable to perform after injuring his finger at a hotel in Casablanca. The band were scheduled to play the Hippodrome Casa-Anfa venue in the Moroccan city.

“We’re sad to say that Paul’s finger was crushed by an ugly piece of art which fell from the wall of a hotel lobby in Casablanca,” read a statement on Twitter. “The bone has splintered into small pieces and he is unable to hold a drumstick without experiencing intense pain.”

A follow-up tweet confirmed that Mike Evans will stand in as a temporary drummer for remaining tour dates while Thomson’s finger heals. See both posts above.

Franz lead singer Alex Kapranos later tweeted about the accident, joking that the digit-damaging art piece “was truly awful”. He then hailed his “good friend” Evans for his “fabulous drumming”.

Elsewhere, bassist Bob Hardy pointed fingers at who is to blame. “This wouldn’t have happened if we hadn’t had to wait so long in the lobby,” he posted, “and we had to wait so long in the lobby because the Moroccan royal family had taken our rooms, that we’d booked months before.”

Franz Ferdinand’s remaining summer schedule includes performances at Boardmasters, Y-Not, and Benicassim festivals. They’ll be joined at the latter by the likes Kings Of Leon, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, George Ezra, Jess Glynne and Blossoms.

Back in May, the band debuted a new song called ‘Black Friday‘ at a show in Porto.