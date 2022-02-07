Franz Ferdinand reschedule ‘Hits To The Head’ UK and European tour

Franz Ferdinand have announced rescheduled dates for their Greatest Hits 2022 UK and European headline tour – see all the details below.

The Scottish band were set to head out on the road next month in support of their ‘Hits To The Head’ ‘best of’ album, which is due for release on March 11 via Domino Records.

Due to continued COVID restrictions in Europe, the second half of the ‘Hits To The Head’ tour has now been rescheduled for later this year. Some dates are still set to go ahead as planned in April.

“We’re sorry to announce that due to ongoing covid restrictions across Europe and the logistics involved with putting on a tour at this time, we have had to reschedule the first half of our upcoming tour,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“We’ve kept in all the dates we are logistically able to do but for all others we have had to re-schedule for later in the year. Sadly, this has also meant we have had to cancel the shows in Padova, Brest and Prague. Venues have also been changed in Brussels, Warsaw, Milan, Munich, Cologne and Stockholm.”

See the existing and rescheduled tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

Franz Ferdinand announced their upcoming ‘best of’ collection by sharing a new single, ‘Billy Goodbye’, last November. The album will also include another unheard track called ‘Curious’.

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, Alex Kapranos described the latter as “quite a different-sounding song” for the group. “Sonically, it’s more at the silky dance floor end of what the band is about,” he added.

Kapranos also spoke about the process of deciding on a tracklist for ‘Hits To The Head’, explaining that it was “like how you would choose the setlist at a festival”, mixing “bangers” with more “retrospective” moments.

News of Franz Ferdinand’s new compilation and the accompanying tour comes after the band parted ways with their original drummer, Paul Thomson.