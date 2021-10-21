Franz Ferdinand’s Bob Hardy announces new photography exhibition

Franz Ferdinand‘s Bob Hardy has announced a new photography exhibition exploring the quieter moments of life on the road.

The bassist and founding member of the Glasgow band will exhibit Show Days No Show Days at the Sogo Arts Gallery in Glasgow’s Saltmarket.

The exhibition is set to open on October 30 and will run until December 24, with the gallery open from Wednesdays through to Sundays from 12pm-5pm.

Show Days No Show Days is “a visual exploration of the quiet moments that intercede soundchecks and the live performances that follow them during an otherwise hectic tour timeline”.

Hardy, who initially trained at the Glasgow School of Art’s Fine Art Department, started to photograph his surroundings while on tour with Franz Ferdinand.

“From hotel room balconies to the backstage, neon signage aglow, tools downed, staff on break: the silence is palpable,” a description for Show Days No Show Days further explains.

“The work is shot in the style of Neue Sachlichkeit – New Objectivity, more akin to documentary, it keenly focuses in on the liminal spaces between the action, a meditative moment, and one we can all keenly feel in the post-pandemic era.”

A virtual tour of the gallery space will also be available to view online, with more details set to be announced here.

Last month, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos shared a handwritten note from Bloc Party‘s Kele Okereke asking to support the Scottish band in 2003.

Franz Ferdinand’s last album, ‘Always Ascending’, was released in February 2018.