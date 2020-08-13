Fraser T Smith announces ‘12 Questions’ album featuring Stormzy, Dave, Idris Elba and many more

Fraser T Smith has announced his new album ‘12 Questions’ under the banner Future Utopia, with the record set to feature guest contributions from the likes of Stormzy, Dave and Idris Elba.

The producer, songwriter and musician will release ‘12 Questions’ on October 23 via Platoon/70Hz.

Describing the record as “the most ambitious, exciting and terrifying thing I’ve ever done”, ‘12 Questions’ is based on a series of 12 universal, human and urgent questions, each of which is posed by Smith to a different collaborator on the album.

Other guests on ‘12 Questions’ include Arlo Parks, Bastille, Easy Life, poet Simon Armitage, Kano, Kojey Radical, Tom Grennan and Tia Carys — the latter two feature on the album’s lead single ‘Do We Really Care? Pt.1’, which you can hear below.

You can see the tracklist for ‘12 Questions’ below.

Fear Or Faith Pt.1 feat. Alysia Harris Promised Land feat. Mikky Ekko Fear Or Faith Pt.2 feat. Idris Elba How Much Is Enough? feat. Kojey Radical Million$Bill feat. Kojey Radical, Easy Life Do We Really Care? Pt.1 feat. Tom Grennan, Tia Carys Do We Really Care? Pt.2 feat. Simon Armitage What’s In A Name? feat. Bastille Why Are We So Divided, When We’re So Connected? feat. Es Devlin Children Of The Internet feat. Dave How Do We Find Our Truth? feat. Stormzy, Beatrice Mushiya What’s The Cost Of Freedom? feat. Albert Woodfox Freedom feat. Kano Mountain Girl feat. Ruelle Is It Too Late To Save The Planet? feat. Katrin Fridriks What Happens Next? / Way Back When feat. Lafawndah Nature or Nurture? feat. Jelani Blackman, Ghetts What Matters Most? feat. Arlo Parks Stranger In The Night feat. Arlo Parks What Is Love? feat. Duckworth Fear or Faith Pt.3 feat. Alysia Harris

“I made this record not because I could but because I had to – there was no other way to progress. It’s the most ambitious, exciting and terrifying thing I’ve ever done,” Smith said in a statement about ‘12 Questions’.

“Creatively, it’s a colourful musical playground – the culmination of everything I’ve learned over my career, from 70’s progressive rock to hip hop. Culturally, it’s a celebration of humanity, whilst shining a light on some of the cruel injustices in the world,” he added.

“I’m so proud and humbled by the hugely diverse group of collaborators who have spoken their truths on the album. I hope the answers will enlighten the listeners and stir debate.”

Smith is well renowned for his songwriting and production work with Adele, Stormzy and Dave.