Fred Again.. announces 2023 UK and European tour

Fred Again.. has announced a run of shows in the UK and EU taking place in September. Check out the tour details below.

The DJ and producer will kick off the dates by taking over London’s Alexandra Palace for four consecutive nights (September 4-8). From there, he will head out to the EU with stops in Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels. The tour will then wrap up with a two-night residency at the Zéinth in Paris.

Before embarking on the tour, Fred Again.. is set to play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. He will be playing The Other Stage on Friday, June 23 at 8:30pm.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account announcing the tour, the DJ shared: “I do just wanna say that I do very much wanna come back to lots of other cities down the line. But right now, for the type of things I want to try with the show and musically, it made most sense to set up in one venue for more shows rather than moving about.”

Fans can sign-up for early access to pre-sale tickets here. Pre-sale will start on June 27 at 10am while general sale will be on June 27 at 12pm. Visit here for tickets.

Fred again.. 2023 UK/EU tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

4 – London, UK, Alexandra Palace

5 – London, UK, Alexandra Palace

7 – London, UK, Alexandra Palace

8 – London, UK, Alexandra Palace

12 – Berlin, GER, Mercedes Benz Arena

14 – Amsterdam, NED, Ziggo Dome

15 – Amsterdam, NED, Ziggo Dome

16 – Brussels, BEL, Palais 12

20 – Paris, FRA, Zenith

21 – Paris, FRA, Zentih

In other Fred Again.. news, the artist recently worked on Romy’s latest solo album, serving as a producer for the xx member. Her latest single release, ‘Loveher’ was produced by him.

Last month, he released his collaboration album with Brian Eno titled ‘Secret Life’. In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “‘Secret Life’ sees him [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”

The DJ is also set to headline this year’s Electric Picnic Festival alongside Billie Ellish and The Killers. Eilish will top the bill at the Irish music and arts festival on Friday September 1, with Fred Again.. taking on Saturday September 2 and The Killers headlining Sunday September 3.