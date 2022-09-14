Fred again.. announces new album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’

Fred again.. has announced details of his third album, ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ and shared its first song.

The latest album in the artist and producer’s ‘Actual Life’ series will land on October 28 via Atlantic, and is being previewed today by first single ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’.

The record follows debut album ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’, which came out in April 2021, and follow-up ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’ from later that year.

After a US tour that begins next week, Fred again.. will then play European headline dates that end with a newly announced hometown gig at London’s Brixton Academy on December 8.

Listen to ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’ below, pre-order ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ here to get priority tickets for the Brixton Academy show, before a general sale begins on September 23.

Fred again.. 2022 UK/European tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2022

22 – Dublin, 3Olympia

25 – Amsterdam, AFAS

27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom

28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall

3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Since the release of ‘Actual Life 2’ in November of last year, Fred again.. has shared a number of collaborations, linking up with Swedish House Mafia (on ‘Turn On The Lights Again’), Four Tet (‘Jungle’), I. Jordan (‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’) and The xx’s Romy and HAAi (‘Lights Out’).

Reviewing ‘Actual Life 2’, NME wrote: “Fred Gibson, the Brian Eno protégé who has notably collaborated with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and The xx‘s Romy, documents the many stages of grief on ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’, turning fragments of conversation into a personal music time capsule that aches with emotion and eventual catharsis.”

Revisit NME‘s 2021 interview with Fred again.. here.