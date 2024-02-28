Fred again.. announces Australia arena tour after playing surprise Sydney Opera House show

Fred again.. has announced a surprise arena tour across Australia that is set to kick off next week.

Today (February 28), the electronic producer announced on social media that he will be playing an arena tour across Australia beginning March 4. The tour will consist of 7 shows – three in Melbourne, three in Sydney and one in the Gold Coast.

The arena tour comes after Fred again.. announced a surprise show at the historic Sydney Opera House, sold out and performed at the Sydney venue all in the span of 24 hours.

The upcoming arena tour will see Fred again.. play the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 4, 5 and 6 and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 12, 13 and 14. The only show of the tour that will not be an arena performance will be March 9 in Gold Coast at a venue that has yet to be announced. The March 9 show is being billed as a “pop-up”.

Tickets to Fred again..’s surprise arena tour go on sale tomorrow (February 29) at 9am local time in Melbourne, 11am local time for Gold Coast and 1pm local time for Sydney. There will be no pre-sales and all tickets can be found here.

Fred again.. will be supported by Joy (Anonymous) at all dates.

Fred again..’s Australian arena tour dates are:

MARCH

04 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

05 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

06 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

09 – Pop-up (Location TBC) – Gold Coast

12 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

13 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

14 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

Yesterday (February 27), Fred again.. played a last-minute show at the iconic Sydney Opera House less than 24 hours after announcing the gig the morning of. While the venue holds a capacity crowd of 2,250 attendees, over 125,000 joined online queues for a shot at securing tickets to the secret show.

In other news, Fred again.. has also released a new single with Lil Yachty, titled ‘stayinit’, today (February 28). The producer previously performed the then-unreleased track with the rapper at a surprise show in New York earlier this month.

Fred again.. is set to headline Reading Festival’s Saturday date this August alongside Lana del Rey. Tickets for Reading’s Saturday shows have already sold out.