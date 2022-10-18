Listen to Fred Again..’s new single ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’

Fred Again.. has shared a new track called ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’ – listen below.

The song will appear on the producer’s third album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 28) via Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about his latest song, Fred Again.. explained: “I think the feeling that I became really obsessed with was trying to take the very fleeting moments and trying to expose as much beauty as is in them.

Advertisement

“You know how sometimes if you see something in [a] normal thing, and you see it in slow-mo, it’s like, ‘Oh wow’. There’s a whole new emotional framing for it. I became just very obsessed with the feeling… I think that’s why, with the first guy I sampled, I was just so enamoured with it because it was that feeling, but I’d never been able to see a hummingbird in slow-mo before, if you see what I mean.

“I love that we’re doing that now. It’s a verb. To hummingbird everyone much more… Yeah, it’s that.”

Posting ‘Delilah…’ on social media, Fred Again.. said: “I originally wrote this song about having a panic attack in a club, and needing your person to pull you out of it. Obviously totally inspired by @delilahmontagu ‘s beautiful words.

“I’m so happy it’s out and soon all of actual life 333333333.”

Fred Again.. has also previewed the forthcoming ‘Actual Life 3’ with the singles ‘Danielle (Smile On My Face)’ and ‘Bleu (Better With Time)’. The full-length project follows debut album ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’ and ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fred Again.. is set to embark on a European and UK headline tour this November. The stint includes three sold-out shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London (December 7-9).

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘After Life 2’, NME wrote: “Fred Gibson, the Brian Eno protégé who has notably collaborated with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and The xx‘s Romy, documents the many stages of grief on ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’, turning fragments of conversation into a personal music time capsule that aches with emotion and eventual catharsis.”