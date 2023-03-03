Fred Again.. releases new single ‘Mike (Desert Island Duvet)’ with Mike Skinner and Dermot Kennedy

Fred Again.. has released a new track featuring a verse from The Streets‘ Mike Skinner and original vocals from singer Dermot Kennedy. Listen to ‘Mike (Desert Island Duvet)’ below.

The new release is a club-reworking of ‘Berwyn (All That I Got Is You)’ from Fred Again..’s album ‘Actual Life 3’, updated with Skinner and Kennedy’s contributions. Earlier Today (March 3), the producer also announced he’d be taking the stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The news follows his sold-out surprise performance at Madison Square Garden last month with Four Tet and Skrillex.

Skinner and Fred first collaborated when the producer invited The Streets’ rapper to join him on stage during his All Points East set as a guest vocalist. In ‘Mike (Desert Island Duvet)’, Skinner’s even delivery of melancholy lyrics and Kennedy’s haunting vocals give the upbeat track a sardonic slant.

Fred Again.. dropped the latest instalment of his ongoing diaristic album series, ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 –September 9 2022)’, last October. The record landed at Number 28 on NME‘s best 50 albums of 2022 list. In a five-star review of the producer’s gig in Brixton in December, NME said that “Fred again.., the conductor of it all, has arrived as a true star”.

Elsewhere, Glastonbury Festival announced the first line-up for its 2023 edition, with Fred Again.. set to feature on the bill. Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses were also named as the final two headliners.

Alex Turner and co. are due to top the Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday, June 23 ahead of GnR making their Worthy Farm debut the following night (June 24). The two bands will join the previously announced Elton John in headlining this year’s event.