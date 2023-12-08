Fred again.. releases the highly-anticipated Baby Keem collaboration ‘leavemealone’

Fred again.. has finally released his collaboration with Baby Keem, ‘leavemealone’.

The DJ and producer has been teasing the collaboration for a while in his acclaimed live shows, which NME have praised as “astonishing”. Today (December 8), the D&B banger – which samples Keem’s track ‘south africa’ – is out for release.

“I fuckin love keem. Obviously,” Fred wrote on Instagram. “Ever since sonny first played me his music years ago. Hangin out wit him recently has been a real treat n I feel like this tune is jus the beginning.”

Take a listen to ‘leavemealone’ below:

Fred has recently released several new singles, including summer hit ‘adore u’ featuring Obongjayar and the lo-fi ‘ten’ (ft. Jozzy).

Speaking about his collaboration with Jozzy, Fred wrote: “Jozzy and Jim [Legxacy] are both fuckin g’s and great friends from different sides of the world which I kinda love because it feels like one voice is coming from LA and another from London.

“But yeh foreal I wanna thank them for making this song wit me and also jus for bein my mates. Cos I guess that’s the thing that makes being away from home better? Its always the people innit.”

Fred has also been confirmed as one of the six headliners for Reading & Leeds 2024, where he will perform on Sunday at Leeds, and on Saturday at Reading. He will also appear at Helsinki’s Flow Festival in August next year – tickets for the festival are available here.

The DJ last released music in May. ‘Secret Life’, released in collaboration with Brian Eno, was given a three-star review by NME: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”