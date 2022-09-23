Fred again.. shares ‘Bleu (better with time)’ and announces two more Brixton Academy gigs

Fred again.. has shared a new single and announced two further gigs at Brixton Academy – listen to ‘Bleu (better with time)’ below and buy tickets for the gigs here.

Last week (September 14), the producer announced details of new album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ with first single ‘Danielle (smile on my face)’, and detailed a Brixton gig for December.

Along with a second preview of the album, which arrives on October 28 via Atlantic and follows debut album ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)’ and follow-up ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’, Fred Gibson has announced two further shows at Brixton on December 7 and 9, in addition to the existing date on December 8.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Bleu (better with time)’ below and see Fred again..’s updated list of UK and European tour dates below. Buy tickets for the Brixton Academy gigs here.

Fred again.. 2022 UK/European tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2022

22 – Dublin, 3Olympia

25 – Amsterdam, AFAS

27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom

28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall

3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton



Since the release of ‘Actual Life 2’ in November of last year, Fred again.. has shared a number of collaborations, linking up with Swedish House Mafia (on ‘Turn On The Lights Again’), Four Tet (‘Jungle’), I. Jordan (‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’) and The xx’s Romy and HAAi (‘Lights Out’).

Reviewing ‘Actual Life 2’, NME wrote: “Fred Gibson, the Brian Eno protégé who has notably collaborated with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and The xx‘s Romy, documents the many stages of grief on ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021)’, turning fragments of conversation into a personal music time capsule that aches with emotion and eventual catharsis.”