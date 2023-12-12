Fred Again.., Stormzy, Sam Smith and Martin Garrix lead stacked line-up for Sziget 2024

Sziget has announced its first wave of acts for 2024, including four brand new headliners.

The iconic Hungarian festival has announced its return to Óbuda Island for August next year, and it’s already promising a huge lineup.

Last year’s edition saw Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Foals, Lorde, Yungblud, David Guetta, Niall Horan and more travel to Budapest to the delight of 420,000 fans. Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Macklemore, Viagra Boys, M83, Arlo Parks and plenty more came to party on the Island of Freedom as well.

Now, Sziget is gearing up for next year, and it’s revealed four headliners so far. Festival darling Fred again.. is set to arrive on the island, as well as grime legend Stormzy. The soulful Sam Smith will also be joining the pair, and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix rounds off the list of announced headliners.

Also joining the quartet are Four Tet, Fontaines D.C., Louis Tomlinson, Big Thief, Aurora, Becky Hill, Overmono, Nia Archives, Nova Twins and Yard Act. Check out the full lineup below and get your tickets here.

CEO of Sziget Tamás Kádár said of this year’s lineup: “We have already received a lot of positive feedback during this year’s Sziget about how much the festival has improved in almost all areas compared to the 2022 Sziget, and from the early bird ticket sales so far we can observe that there is a huge interest in the 2024 festival.

“This announcement, which is only the first ‘package’ for now, shows that next year Sziget will also feature big world stars, current artists and newly discovered musical specialities, so that everyone will be offered a strong and exciting selection of music, regardless of genre.”

Last year, we travelled to the festival to review all the antics that went down. By the end of our stay, we said: “As the festival market begins to look ever-more identikit, Sziget feels like a self-contained liberating world that’s retained its own idiosyncratic identity; an eclectic oasis with an international outlook where spectacular Guinian acrobats are performing alongside Israeli comedians and DJ parties are happening on boats. The festival also has a proud commitment to highlighting local Hungarian and Roma music and culture.”

We also did a brief history of the festival’s long history, along with a deep dive on the “love revolution” that Sziget Festival inspired in Hungary.