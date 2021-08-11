Fred Durst on Limp Bizkit cancelling their US tour: “The system is still very flawed”

Fred Durst has discussed Limp Bizkit‘s recent decision to cancel the remainder of their US tour in length for the first time.

The band’s ‘Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition’ tour was pulled last weekend “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and, most of all, the fans,” a statement explained.

Frontman Durst subsequently denied rumours which claimed that the tour had been axed after a member of the band had fallen ill with coronavirus, writing on Instagram: “Let us be clear: 1. [Guitarist] Wes Borland does not have COVID. 2. The system is seriously flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon.”

Durst has now expanded on those comments in a new interview with Billboard, repeating his message that “in short, the system is still very flawed”.

“Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole,” he said.

“We are all in this together, and we all – individually and as a whole – have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

Durst added that there wasn’t a specific incident that prompted Limp Bizkit to cancel their tour, saying that it was “just perception”.

“It’s one for all and all for one, or it’s just not going to work,” Durst said. “I’m willing to do my part. Are you?”

Limp Bizkit’s performance at Lollapalooza last month subsequently saw the band enjoy a huge spike in streams and sales of their music.