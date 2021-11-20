Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss flex their lyrical skills on ‘Black Illuminati’

Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss have teamed up for a new collaboration called ‘Black Illuminati’ – listen to it below.

Having previously connected on ‘Krazy’, taken from Gibbs’ 2012 mixtape ‘Baby Face Killa’, and 360’s ‘Own Thing (Remix)’, it’s no surprise to learn the pair have the perfect chemistry in the booth together.

The new track hears Gibbs and Kiss rip through Arianna Reid and Bizness Boi’s eerie and cavernous backdrop, displaying dizzying spells of tough-talking lyricism and real life accounts that speak to their stature as two of hip-hop’s best MCs.

“You feel my energy, they gon’ remember me/ Ain’t never had a friend like me, your enemy my enemy/ Lambo crashed the whip and got plates in both shoulders/ If he didn’t live through that accident, this shit could’ve been over,” Gibbs raps on the second verse.

Jadakiss, who recently stole the show at The LOX’s VERZUZ battle with Dipset, kicks off his verse with the clever wordplay fans are used to hearing from him: “I don’t do the Chrome Heart, I just do the home art/ You can catch a headshot or you can catch a dome dart/ Go ahead and put the kids to sleep, this the grown part/ ‘Fore we knew what Billboard was, we had our own chart.”

Accompanied by a slick set of visuals directed by James “JMP” Pereira, you can watch the regal clip below:

‘Black Illuminati’ arrives in the same week that Gibbs launched his own natural wine, Big Rabbit Rosé – a blend of pinot, chardonnay, and trousseau. The wine is presented by Built to Spill Wines and was made in collaboration with California winemakers Forlorn Hope.

Gibbs’ forthcoming fifth solo studio album, ‘Soul Sold Separately’, is on its way but is yet to receive a release date. His most recent album, ‘Alfredo’, with The Alchemist, was nominated for a Grammy this year.

Earlier this month, the Indiana rapper announced a trio of UK and Ireland shows set to take place in spring 2022.

He will perform at Manchester Academy 2, London’s Roundhouse, and Dublin’s Vicar Street early next year, preceded by a short run in Europe, with dates scheduled in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris.

Meanwhile, Madlib surprised fans at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas last weekend by playing two unreleased tracks during his set, one of which was by Freddie Gibbs.