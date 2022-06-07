Freddie Gibbs announces 2023 Australian tour

Freddie Gibbs has announced a four-date run of Australian tour dates for January 2023, coming in support of his forthcoming ‘Soul Sold Separately’ album.

It’ll mark the rapper’s first time Down Under in exactly three years, having last played shows in Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney and Meanjin/Brisbane in January 2020. He’ll return to the latter two cities on this run, taking to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on January 8, and Brisbane’s Tivoli on January 10.

From there, Gibbs will make his debut appearances in Kaurna/Adelaide and Whadjuk/Perth, respectively playing the Hindley Street Music Hall on January 12, and the Astor Theatre on January 13. Tickets for all four gigs go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (June 10), with a pre-sale running from the same time on Thursday (June 9). Find tickets for the Brisbane show here, all the others here, and pre-sale info here.

Gibbs is yet to confirm a release date for ‘Soul Sold Separately’, but according to a press release for this tour, the record is on track to come out before the year’s end. It’ll be his fifth solo studio album, following 2018’s ‘Freddie’. Since that record landed, though, Gibbs has dropped three collaborative albums: ‘Fetti’ with Curren$y and The Alchemist that same year, ‘Bandana’ with Madlib in 2019, and ‘Alfredo’ with The Alchemist in 2020.

He’s also shared a series of standalone singles, most recently the ScHoolboy Q collab ‘Gang Signs’, the Nas-honouring ‘Big Boss Rabbit’, ‘Black Illuminati’ with Jadakiss and ‘Ice Cream’ with Rick Ross.

Gibbs will also make his film debut later this month, starring in the drama Down With The King. Primed for a digital release on June 28, the film sees Gibbs take the role of Mercury “Money Merc” Maxwell, a superstar rapper who, keen to escape the pressures of fame in a major city, is sent by his manager to a farm in the countryside. The first trailer for the film was released last month.

Freddie Gibbs’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 8 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tuesday 10 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Thursday 12 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday 13 – Whadjuk/Perth, Astor Theatre