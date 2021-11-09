Freddie Gibbs announces UK and Ireland shows for spring 2022

Freddie Gibbs has announced a trio of UK and Ireland shows set to take place in spring 2022.

The Indiana rapper – whose most recent album ‘Alfredo’ with The Alchemist was nominated for a Grammy this year – will perform at Manchester Academy 2, London’s Roundhouse, and Dublin’s Vicar Street early next year.

The shows will be preceded by a short run in Europe, with dates scheduled in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris. Special guests on the run include Lord Apex, and Binker and Moses.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on November 12 at 12pm for Manchester and London, and 11am for Dublin. You can get them here.

See the full list of dates below:

Freddie Gibbs UK and European tour dates:

MARCH 2022

24 – Metropol, Berlin, Germany

26 – Melkweg Main, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

29 – Elysée Montmartre, Paris, France

31 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Advertisement

APRIL 2022

01 – Roundhouse, London, UK

04 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

Gibbs’ forthcoming fifth solo studio album, ‘Soul Sold Separately’, is on its way but is yet to receive a release date.

In September Gibbs appeared to take a shot at Kendrick Lamar on a freestyle called ‘Vice Lord Poetry’.

Rapping over the beat for Drake‘s ‘Champagne Poetry’, Gibbs spits: “The earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/ They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one.”

He adds: “Fuck n***as talking ’bout?/ Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”

The bars seem to address some lines that Lamar said on his cousin Baby Keem’s recent single, ‘Family Ties’, which arrived August.

Lamar rapped: “The Elohim, the rebirth/ Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bitch/ Smokin’ on top fives/ Muthafuck that album, fuck that single/ Burn that hard drive (Burn that shit).”