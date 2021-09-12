Freddie Gibbs appears to address Kendrick Lamar on new ‘Vice Lord Poetry’ freestyle

Freddie Gibbs appears to have taken a shot at Kendrick Lamar on a new freestyle called ‘Vice Lord Poetry’ – listen to it below.

The Indiana rapper – whose most recent album, ‘Alfredo’ with The Alchemist, was nominated for a Grammy this year – released a new freestyle yesterday (September 11) that hears him rap over the beat for Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ intro track, ‘Champagne Poetry’.

On the track, which is originally produced by Shlohmo, J.L.L., Maneesh, Masego and 40, Gibbs spits: “The earth ain’t big enough for both of us, you gotta get done/ They say they smokin’ top fives, but you ain’t burnt up the one.”

He adds: “Fuck n***as talking ’bout?/ Like every time I hit the booth I don’t leave that bitch with a body count.”

The bars seem to address some lines Kendrick Lamar said on his cousin Baby Keem’s latest single, ‘Family Ties’, which arrived last month.

Lamar rapped: “The Elohim, the rebirth/ Before you get to the Father, you gotta holla at me first, bitch/ Smokin’ on top fives/ Muthafuck that album, fuck that single/ Burn that hard drive (Burn that shit).”

This isn’t the first time something Lamar has said on record has garnered a response from other artists after claiming to be the best. In 2013, the Compton rapper caused a mass viral moment on Big Sean‘s ‘Control’ when he claimed to be the king of New York.

Listen to Freddie Gibbs’ ‘Vice Lord Poetry’ below:

Last week, Lamar registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) fuelling speculation that a new album could be on the way.

Tracks listed with the not-for-profit performance-rights organisation include ‘Before The Hangman’s Noose’, ‘Comfortable’, ‘Director’, ‘Fighter Thief In The Night’, ‘Fade To Black’, ‘Erika Kane’, ‘End Of The Line’, ‘Of Paupers And Poets’, ‘Believe’, ‘Driving Down The Darkness’, ‘End Of The Line’ and ‘Fell For You’.

It comes after the rapper last month announced his final album for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment in a letter to fans.