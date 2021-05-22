Freddie Mercury graphic novel detailing his life set to be released this year

A new graphic novel detailing Freddie Mercury‘s life is set to be released later this year.

Freddie Mercury: Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs is inspired by the Queen frontman’s life and words; it will be released via Z2 Comics sometime in November.

Written by Tres Dean (All Time Low Presents: Young Renegades), a synopsis of the graphic novel reads: “Freddie Mercury: Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star known and loved by millions around the globe.”

The story, illustrated by Kyla Smith, Robin Richardson, Safiya Zerrougui, Tammy Wang, Amy Liu, and with an accompanying cover painting by David Mack, will be told in Mercury’s own words, with each chapter giving a glimpse into the many facets of his life.

Announcing The First-Ever Official Freddie Mercury Graphic Novel – 'Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs!' 🖤🎤

An original graphic novel told through Freddie's own words.

More here: https://t.co/f29HcNH8AO@Z2comics @UMG #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/jPAfeJTpjf — Freddie Mercury (@freddie_mercury) May 21, 2021

The novel “will give true insight into the many experiences that helped shape the young Farrokh Bulsara and his compelling existence, both on and off stage — that was the life of Freddie Mercury, Lover Of Life, Singer Of Songs.”

The 136-page softcover and hardcover editions of the graphic novel are available for pre-order now here. There is also a special hardcover deluxe edition coming with an exclusive vinyl LP and limited edition prints from Sarah Jones, Kyla Smith, and Sanya Anwar.

Other artists to recently collaborate with Z2 comics include Joan Jett, Elvis Presley, Cypress Hill, Blur’s Graham Coxon and All Time Low.

Meanwhile, Queen drummer Roger Taylor is planning to install a 20 foot high statue of Mercury in his garden.

The bronze statue was originally created to promote the musical We Will Rock You, which made use of Queen’s back catalogue. It stood outside the Dominion Theatre in London from 2002 until the end of the show’s West End run in 2014.