Fredo announces new album and shares Dave-produced lead single ‘Back To Basics’

Fredo has announced that he’ll be releasing a new album called ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ later this month.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Third Avenue’ is due to arrive on January 29 and will see the Queen’s Park rapper draw on his own personal experiences with money and fame.

“I want to apologise for the wait,” Fredo said of the two-year gap between albums. “I had a whole different style album that didn’t really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can’t not be happy inside even if stuff’s going on but it’s not like that.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn’t really explain me. I don’t want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they’re not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends.”

Fredo has accompanied the announcement with the album’s lead single, ‘Back To Basics’, which is produced by Dave and comes with a Suave-directed video – watch below.

Back in November, Fredo appeared as a guest on Loski‘s debut album ‘Music, Trial And Trauma: A Drill Story’.

Appearing alongside Popcaan on a track called ‘Avengers’, other artists to join Fredo on the tracklist included The Streets’ Mike Skinner, Emeli Sandé and Stormzy, who features on the Steel Banglez and Mike Elizondo-produced single, ‘Flavour’.

Meanwhile, Chip has taken aim at Stormzy once more, dissing the rapper on his new single ’10 Commandments’.

Advertisement

The song, released last week (January 15), hears Chip go on the attack, taking a scathing approach to sharing his sentiments about Stormzy as he raps lines like, “Yo, one minute you’re on home invasions/ Next minute you’re at strangers, paintin’” and “One minute it’s ‘Fuck the government, fuck Boris’/ Next minute you’re tellin’ people ‘vote.’”

The track dropped just hours after Stormzy shared his new collaborative effort with Ghetts, ‘Skengman’.