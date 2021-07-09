Fredo has announced his new album ‘Independence Day’ and shared a Headie One collaboration – listen to ‘Wandsworth To Bullingdon’ below.

The west London rapper will follow up January’s ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ with the new record, which is set to arrive on August 6.

The 14-track album, which the rapper has promised will be his “hardest shit so far”, will also include Fredo’s recent single ‘Talk Of The Town’, which was released last month. Pre-orders of the album are available now.

‘Independence Day’ has been previewed this week with the Headie One-featuring single ‘Wandsworth to Bullingdon’, which has been accompanied by a new video that was filmed at HM Prison Gloucester.

You can watch the KLVDR-directed video for Fredo and Headie One’s ‘Wandsworth to Bullingdon’ above.

Fredo’s previous full-length release ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ featured a collaboration with the late Pop Smoke.

‘Burner On Deck’, which also saw Fredo and Young Adz teaming up on record, included a posthumous verse by Smoke which was recorded prior to his death in February 2020.

Headie One, meanwhile, delivered a freestyle for GRM Daily’s ‘Daily Duppy’ series back in May.

The same month saw Headie perform at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where he delivered a powerful live performance in which he praised key workers, the NHS and Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford.