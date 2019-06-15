Here's how to get yours

Free Joy Division ‘Unknown Pleasures’ 40 t-shirts are being handed out in Manchester today – both to celebrate the 40th anniversary release of the band’s seminal debut and to raise money for charity.

The much celebrated debut album was first released in June 1979, and contains tracks such as ‘She’s Lost Control’, ‘Shadowplay’ and ‘New Dawn Fades’.

The t-shirts will be handed out from 1pm today at Exchange Squire, then Spinningfields before finishing up at Tony Wilson Place at approximately 2:30-3pm.

Those collecting the t-shirts are being encouraged to donate money to two charities chosen by Ian Curtis' family and members of the band, which are Calm Zone and Big Change MCR. You can donate to both via the links, referencing 'Joy Division' at the point of donation.

The event will be captured by Joy Division’s photographer, Warren Jackson, and you can follow the moments across all of the band’s social media pages.

Earlier this week (June 13), it was announced that a series of films celebrating ‘Unknown Pleasures’ were being released to mark the 40th anniversary of the album.

The band’s visual coordinator, Warren Jackson, commissioned 10 new film’s to be made – one for each track on the album – which will present what is described as a “filmic re-imagining of the music in 2019.”

The first video, I Remember Nothing, has now been released and stars actor Baltasar Breki Samper, who appears in acclaimed drama Chernobyl. It is directed by Helgi and Hörður, who have previously worked with both Sigur Ros and Yoko Ono. You can watch it here.

Working with established artists and directors as well as a host of new filmmakers, the videos will be released over the course of 2019, beginning in June. All will be soundtracked by original Joy Division recordings.

A limited edition version of ‘Unknown Pleasures’ is on sale now as part of the album’s anniversary celebrations. The release will include an LP – which will be pressed on 180g ruby red vinyl “with an alternative white sleeve resembling the original design idea” – and a new ‘Unknown Pleasures’ white T-shirt. The bundle costs £34.99 and can be ordered now.

