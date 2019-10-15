Listen to Free Nationals team up with Chronixx on smooth new single, ‘Eternal Light’

Lifted from their upcoming debut record

Anderson .Paak collaborators Free Nationals have released their new track ‘Eternal Light’, which sees them team up with Chronixx. You can listen below.

The group, who are best known as Anderson .Paak’s touring live band, are set to drop their self-titled debut album in the near future. Though a specific release date hasn’t been confirmed, the project has been previewed by last month’s ‘On Sight’.

Now, the group have offered up another glimpse of the LP with a sensual new single. On ‘Eternal Light’, Free Nationals speak of “good vibration” and “positive vibes” while introducing a reggae element to their sound, thanks to Jamaican artist Chronixx’s input.

“It was a pleasure to work with Chronixx on ‘Eternal Light’,” said the band’s drummer Callum Connor. “The melody ideas he comes up with are unlike anyone else. They are totally different from the usual R&B pop writers we work with.”

Over the summer, Free Nationals shared their Kali Uchis collaboration ‘‘Time‘, which contained a posthumous verse from the late Mac Miller. “This song was so much fun to make and is exactly how we want to remember our brother Mac,” the Free Nationals wrote upon its release.

In other news, last month saw Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals deliver a soulful rendition of Lil Nas X’s hit ‘Old Town Road’. The cover came as part of .Paak’s visit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.