French Montana has been sued for sexual battery

Rapper French Montana has reportedly been sued for sexual battery.

The lawsuit was filed against the artist, his employee Mansour Bennouna and his label Coke Boy Records by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, The Blast reports.

Her lawsuit states that she was invited to the rapper’s home after they met at a recording studio in March 2018.

She says that after 6am she was asked to take a shot of alcohol by both men and blacked out shortly afterwards. She claims to remember “several men coming in and out of the bedroom” and afterwards identified Montana as one of them.

Doe alleges that she “regained consciousness” at around 1.30pm to find Bennouna “spooning her”, but felt “a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina.”

Upon leaving the rapper’s home, she was administered a rape test, which reportedly showed the presence of semen. She then reported the rape to the police and accused Montana of sexual assaulting her.

The lawsuit accuses Montana and Bennouna of assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence. Jane Doe is seeking damages for “extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression.”

NME has reached out to French Montana’s representatives.

