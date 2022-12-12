French Montana trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Morocco World Cup win

French Montana has trolled footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after Morocco kicked Portugal out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Moroccan-American rapper took to Instagram on Saturday (December 10) to brag about his team country’s 1-0 win against Morocco that evening.

Posting an image of the Moroccan men’s football team and a pride of lions chasing after Portugal team captain Ronaldo (Morocco’s national team is nicknamed the “Atlas Lions”), Montana wrote: “Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time.”

“LEGENDARY ON ANOTHER LEVELLLLLL!” Montana wrote, adding the phrase “HAMDULILLAH” (or “praise be to god”).

Montana was born and raised in Morocco’s largest city, Casablanca, and moved to the US as a teenager. He has spoken at length in the past about his love of football.

Morocco became the first African nation to make it to the World Cup semifinals after defeating Portugal on Saturday. The Lions made their first World Cup appearance in 1970, and their previous-best finish was reaching the Round of 16 in 1986 when the team lost to West Germany.

Morocco will now face France game in a semifinal match on Wednesday (December 14). The other World Cup semifinal game pits Argentina against Croatia tomorrow (December 13).

In other World Cup news, figures in the entertainment world have reacted to England being knocked out of of the tournament by France on Saturday.

“That’s football,” TV host Richard Osman wrote, “sometimes it goes against you. Gutted for Harry. Allez Morocco!” Elsewhere, KSI, Ricky Gervais and many more reacted.