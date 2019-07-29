Fresh evidence on The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones’ ‘murder’ appears in new Netflix documentary

Stones guitarist's manager says Jones was "out of his mind" before his death

Fresh evidence has come to light over the alleged murder of The Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones.

Jones died 50 years ago, when he was found dead in the swimming pool of his home at Cotchford Farm in Sussex.

Now, Jones’ manager has claimed the guitarist was “out of his mind” on the night of his death on July 3, 1969.

Tom Keylock makes the claim in a previously-unseen interview which will be shown in a new Netflix documentary about the conspiracy theories surrounding Jones’ death.

Keylock was interviewed by investigative journalist Terry Rawlings, whose book Who Killed Christopher Robin? is the basis for the Netflix documentary. Its title is a reference to Cotchford Farm having been the inspiration for AA Milne when he created Winnie The Pooh.

Rawlings interviewed Keylock in 2009, but his interview has remained unseen until now.

In the interview, Keylock is shown telling Rawlings: “What people don’t know is that very strong hash cakes were made. That’s why they were all stoned and they didn’t know what day it was.”

Official police reports say there were just three other people present on the night of Jones’ death: the guitarist’s girlfriend Anna Wohlin, Keylock’s girlfriend Janet Lawson and builder Frank Thorogood, who has been accused in several previous reports as responsible for Jones’ death.

Jones’ daughter Barbara Marion stated earlier this month (July 3) that she believes her father was murdered. She told Sky News: “I don’t think his death was investigated as it should have been.”

Former paratrooper Keylock admitted he was present on the night too, along with two other previously-undisclosed other guests. He told Rawlings: “Janet told me she didn’t remember anything, as she was out of her head. They all were. I was the only one who wasn’t stoned.”

According to Keylock, he was told by his brother Frank Keylock – a senior Scotland Yard CID officer – that Jones’ death was ordered to have been a cover-up because of mistakes by local police.

Keylock said: “I think the police wanted to make a manslaughter charge, but they were told to forget it. The only one who could possibly have been charged was Frank Thorogood, because he was the only one in the pool. But the police said ‘Just forget it’. The orders came from the very top not to pursue it anymore, and it never was pursued after that.”

It was alleged that Thorogood killed Jones in a dispute over money.

Jones paid Thorogood £18,000 for work on Cotchford Farm, the equivalent of £290,000 today. But it’s claimed Thorogood wanted another £6,000 (£67,000) from the guitarist.

Jones’ death was reopened by Sussex Police in 2009, following further fresh evidence from investigative journalist Scott Jones. But the 2009 report concluded that Jones’ death would not be reopened. Sussex Police said: “There is no new evidence to suggest that the coroner’s original verdict of ‘death by misadventure’ is incorrect.”

There is no transmission date as yet for Who Killed Christopher Robin?