Friendly Fires announce 2019 UK and European tour

Including a big London show...

Friendly Fires have announced a 2019 UK and European tour – check out the full schedule below.

The St Albans indie outfit detailed their new album ‘Inflorescent’ last month, which will be their first full-length in over eight years. It’s set to arrive on August 16 and contains the previously-released tracks, ‘Love Like Waves’, ‘Heaven Let Me In’, and ‘Silhouettes’.

After making their live return last year with a string of intimate shows, the group recently performed at festivals such as Glastonbury, Citadel, and Isle of Wight 2019.

Off the back of a successful summer, UK and European headline dates have now been confirmed for this Autumn. The tour will begin at London’s iconic Roundhouse venue in Camden, before making stops in Birmingham, Manchester, and Dublin.

Friendly Fires will then head to Europe, with shows scheduled for Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam. Tickets go on general sale Friday, July 26 at 10am.

The full tour dates are as follows:

Wednesday 30th October Roundhouse, London, UK

Friday 1st November O2 Institute 1, Birmingham, UK

Saturday 2nd November Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Monday 4th November The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

Wednesday 6th November Musik & Frieden, Berlin, Germany

Friday 8th November Le Maroquinerie, Paris, France

Sunday 10th November Q Factory, Amsterdam, Holland

Speaking of last year’s comeback dates, the band’s Jack Savidge said: “We wanted to make these shows more ‘party’ than ‘gig’ as an experience… we’ve done that in the past with our Coronet and Brixton late-night shows back in the day.”