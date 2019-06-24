The third album is on its way.

Friendly Fires have today announced that their first new album in over eight years, ‘Inflorescent’, will be released this summer.

The indie rock trio have also shared a new single, ‘Silhouettes’, which you can listen to below. The new album, which is the band’s third, will be released on August 16 and contains two other previously released tracks, ‘Love Like Waves’ and the Disclosure produced track, ‘Heaven Let Me In’.

Mark Ralph and James Ford have also worked on the album’s production. You can listen to ‘Silhouettes’ and see the album’s artwork and track listing below.

‘Inflorescent’ track listing

01 Can’t Wait Forever

02 Heaven Let Me In

03 Silhouettes

04 Offline

05 Sleeptalking

06 Kiss and Rewind

07 Love Like Waves

08 Lack of Love

09 Cry Wolf

10 Almost Midnight

11 Run The Wild Flowers

Last October, the band made their live comeback in a series of intimate gigs.“We wanted to make these shows more ‘party’ than ‘gig’ as an experience… we’ve done that in the past with our Coronet and Brixton late night shows back in the day,” said Jack Savidge at the time.

“Intimate venues, DJs before and after we play, the band fitting into the narrative of the night rather than being the key spectacle. It speaks to the roots of our live show, and is a pure expression of how we see this project of ours. We’ve always aimed our live shows squarely at the dance floor, and steeped ourselves in the music and culture of clubs, and these nights will be a full celebration of that.”

Ed Macfarlane told NME last summer that the band were back in the studio. “The new album is 100% in the works,” Macfarlane said.

He continued: “We’ve broken the back of it. We’ve been doing sessions in the studio – we just did one with Paul Epworth, which was great. It’s really fun to just get back in the studio with him, especially because we wrote ‘Jump in the Pool’ together. It’s just nice to get back to working with him again. We also have a new single which is coming out end of August. It’s our track but it was sort of written with the Disclosure guys.

“Things are coming up ahead and we’re taking it seriously. I want to put out this third record and get on with the next chapter of this band and really smash it this year!”