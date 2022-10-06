Friendly Fires announce second 15th anniversary London show

Friendly Fires have announced a second London show to mark the 15th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The band confirmed earlier this week that they’ll be playing the 2008 record in its entirety at new London venue HERE at Outernet on February 24, 2023.

Last night (October 5), Friendly Fires said that yesterday’s pre-sale tickets had already sold out, and have now added a second gig on February 23. Tickets for both dates go on general sale at 10am BST tomorrow (October 7) – buy yours here.

The upcoming performances will mark the trio’s first live concerts since 2019, per Setlist.FM. See the announcement post beneath.

Wow thanks everyone – presale sold out already so we’ve added a 2nd show the night before. General sale for both 10am this Friday here – https://t.co/fqL2nTtY2c or here – https://t.co/e0te8RAkIn pic.twitter.com/AQ069V1WDF — Friendly Fires (@FriendlyFires) October 5, 2022

Speaking about the forthcoming shows, Friendly Fires explained: “Time is a flat circle, much like a CD or a record, and one such flat circle that completely reconfigured our lives will be turning 15 next year.

“‘Friendly Fires’ only peaked at a modest #38 in the album chart, but momentum grew via the word-of-mouth of our small crew of proactive fans, and eventually we had a hit on our hands.”

They continued: “So next year, we’re going to be getting out there and doing a special show to celebrate this, both for us and for the fans who made it a success. We’ll be blasting through the record in full along with a generous helping of other tunes, doubtless feeling a bit weepy and emotional throughout.

“It’ll be great to see the old gang, plus the newer heads who came on board (rimshot) later.”

‘Friendly Fires’ includes the singles ‘Jump In The Pool’, ‘Paris’ and ‘Skeleton Boy’. The record appeared in NME’s top 50 albums of 2008 feature and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the following year.

Friendly Fires’ third and most recent studio album, ‘Inflorescent’, came out in 2019.