Friendly Fires announce two UK shows to celebrate 15 years of self-titled debut album

Friendly Fires have announced an additional two dates to their 15th year anniversary celebrations – tickets will be available here.

The band confirmed in October that they’d be playing their 2008 self-titled album in its entirety at new London venue HERE at Outernet on February 24, 2023 to mark its 15th anniversary.

Following pre-sale tickets for the gig selling out immediately, the band then added a second gig on February 23.

The trio have now added a further two dates, which are due to take place at Norwich’s Waterfront on May 13 and Hull’s Welly on May 19. Tickets will be on sale at 10am this Friday, February 17 and you’ll be able to buy them here.

The upcoming performances will mark the trio’s first live concerts since 2019, per Setlist.FM.

Speaking of the upcoming shows, the band said: “Time is a flat circle, much like a CD or a record, and one such flat circle that completely reconfigured our lives has turned 15 this year.

“‘Friendly Fires’ only peaked at a modest #38 in the album chart, but momentum grew via the word-of-mouth of our small crew of proactive fans, and eventually we had a hit on our hands.”

They concluded: “We’ll be blasting through the record in full along with a generous helping of other tunes, doubtless feeling a bit weepy and emotional throughout. It’ll be great to see the old gang, plus the newer heads who came on board (rimshot) later.”

‘Friendly Fires’ includes the singles ‘Jump In The Pool’, ‘Paris’ and ‘Skeleton Boy’. The record appeared in NME’s top 50 albums of 2008 feature and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the following year.

Friendly Fires’ third and most recent studio album, ‘Inflorescent’, came out in 2019.