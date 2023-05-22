Friendly Fires announce UK tour to mark debut album’s 15th anniversary

Friendly Fires have expanded their 15th anniversary plans for their debut album, announcing a full UK tour celebrating the 2008 LP.

The band played their self-titled album in its entirety across two shows new London venue HERE at Outernet in February, then adding further gigs in Norwich and Hull which took place last week.

Now, they will hit the road for a full UK tour later this year, coinciding with new reissues of ‘Friendly Fires’ and its hit single ‘Paris’.

“We‘ve had such a ridiculously fun time playing these first album shows that we‘re going to spread the love to some more corners of the UK,” they said in a statement. “Join us to raise a glass and have a dance – it’s gonna be special.”

The band added: “We’re also going to mark the occasion with 15th anniversary re-issues of the vinyl edition of the ‘Friendly Fires’ LP, and the ‘Paris’ 12” complete with its iconic Aeroplane remix.

“Both of these have been out of print for an age, so we thought it’d be good for a few more people to be able to own them. They’re being printed on glorious gold and silver vinyl, and sounding extra-specially luxurious because of it.”

See the tour dates below and buy tickets here from 10am BST on Friday, May 26.

AUGUST 2023

24 – St Albans, Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

23 – Nottingham, Rock City

24 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

28 – Leeds, Beckett Students Union

30 – London, Troxy

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Brighton, Dome

‘Friendly Fires’ includes the singles ‘Jump In The Pool’, ‘Paris’ and ‘Skeleton Boy’. The record appeared in NME’s top 50 albums of 2008 feature and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the following year.

Friendly Fires’ third and most recent studio album, ‘Inflorescent’, came out in 2019.