Frightened Rabbit announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Pedestrian Verse’

Frightened Rabbit have announced a 10th anniversary edition of their fourth studio album ‘Pedestrian Verse’ – find all the details below.

Released back in 2013, the Leo Abrahams-produced project landed the Scottish indie band their first Top 10 on the UK Albums Chart. NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as “life-affirming”.

The decade milestone reissue of ‘Pedestrian Verse’ is set to arrive in a range of vinyl options on March 17 via Atlantic – pre-order here.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase a reprint of late vocalist Scott Hutchison’s original lyric notebook from the time the record was being made. The singer died by suicide in 2018.

“‘Pedestrian Verse’ has always been the album we were most proud of as a band. It was written collectively and I think was the best and most mature example of Scott’s songwriting,” Frightened Rabbit said in a joint statement.

“That’s why we wanted people to see his lyric notes here and get an insight in to how he works on a song from start to finish. We’re immensely proud of this album and will be forever grateful for where it took us.”

The group added: “Celebrate its 10-year birthday with us and raise a dram. It’s appropriate to drink at a 10th birthday party right?!”

The ‘Pedestrian Verse’ will be available in the following formats:

‘Pedestrian Verse’ 12″ vinyl album – all retailers (clear vinyl)

‘Pedestrian Verse’ 12″ vinyl album – exclusive to indies (blue/black marble vinyl)

‘Pedestrian Verse’ 12″ vinyl album – exclusive to D2C (recycled vinyl)

Also available are 7″ vinyl single versions of the tracks ‘The Woodpile’, ‘Backyard Skulls’ and ‘Late March, Death March’.



In 2021, Hutchison’s family and collaborators collected the late frontman’s lyrics and artwork together for the first time in a book titled The Work.

It was described by the surviving members of Frightened Rabbit as “a tribute to Scott’s unbridled creativity”.

Last October, Frightened Rabbit marked World Mental Health Day (October 10) by reminding people to reach out and “talk to someone” should they be feeling low or depressed. Tiny Changes, the charity set up in Hutchison’s memory, also posted a message.