Frightened Rabbit are making a documentary and need fan footage

Frightened Rabbit have announced that they are working on a documentary and have asked fans to contribute with photos and videos.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the band shared a post in which they said they had been approached by filmmaker William Miller in 2017 about making a documentary specifically about their 2008 album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, with the plan of releasing something for its 10-year anniversary celebration in 2018.

They explained that due to the passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, almost everything for the documentary had been put “on hold whilst we coped with the loss of Scott and in a lot of ways the end of FR. We never fully gave up on the idea of getting this film made and thankfully neither did the team involved in making it – so this year we picked those conversations back up and are in the process of making this film a reality.”

“As with most things we try to do, we want this story to be told from as many perspectives as possible and are keen to create something that feels like it’s from the FR community as much as it is for it,” they continued. “So we are asking you to share your cherished videos and photos with us to create something truly special together. It doesn’t matter if it’s a live performance, a meet and greet, a heartfelt fan tribute, or simply a snapshot of a memorable Frightened Rabbit experience. We want to see FR through your eyes, or your crap Nokia phone lens (you know who you are).”

They concluded with: “Your footage will possibly be featured in the documentary film that we hope will highlight the connections we’ve all had over the years. We want this to be a real, honest and true representation of the band over the years and that couldn’t happen without input from the people who were the biggest part of making FR what it is today.”

Frightened Rabbit shared that fans can contribute by sending an email to FRABBITFILM@GMAIL.COM which contains any visual gems, including photographs, videos, and anything that captures the magic of Frightened Rabbit, with specific emphasis on the ‘Midnight Organ Fight’ era.

The email must include the fan’s name, location and date of the footage or photo, and a brief description of the moment or any personal anecdotes associated with it. The subject line must also include “Frightened Rabbit Fan Material.”

“By submitting your material, you agree to potentially have it included in the documentary. Don’t worry, proper credit will be given where it’s due,” the band wrote in a separate comment. “Spread the word among the Frightened Rabbit community, and let us create a movie of memories that will honor the enduring legacy of Scott and Frightened Rabbit and what both those things mean to people now and then.” Fans should follow @terzocreative and @frabbitfilm on Instagram for updates.

Hutchison passed away in May 2018 after taking his own life and years of battling depression. In his memory, his family set up the Tiny Changes charity to fund and find inventive ideas of how to improve mental health services for young people.

In 2019, the remaining band members released ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Midnight Organ Fight‘ which featured covers from Julien Baker, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, Benjamin Gibbard, and more.

In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “This passion is what defined Frightened Rabbit, and it defines ‘Tiny Changes’ too. Whether it’s Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard adding the appropriate amount of grandeur to ‘Keep Yourself Warm’ or Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry and The National’s Aaron Dessner taking on the short-and-creepily-sweet ‘Who’d Kill You Now?’, every song taken on here is delivered with a rumbling fire in the belly.”

In other news, Frightened Rabbit drummer and Scott Hutchison’s brother Grant has recently become a full-time member of The Twilight Sad.

Last year, Faber Music released Living In Colour: The Art Of Scott Hutchison – a book celebrating the idiosyncratic, darkly comic, acerbic and romantic imagination of the frontman by presenting his illustrations, Frightened Rabbit artwork, sketches for fans, work from his time at Glasgow School Of Art and “everything in between”.