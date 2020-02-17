Frightened Rabbit to auction Scott Hutchison drawings for Australian bushfire relief

Frightened Rabbit have donated drawings by late frontman Scott Hutchison to an auction fundraising for Australian bushfire relief.

Hutchison had drawn the pictures for the Australian shows the Scottish band had played while on “our most fun festival run ever in 2014 as part of a ridiculously good lineup at Laneway Festival”, they explained on Instagram.

The four drawings have been donated to the organisation Creative Climate for a silent auction in Glasgow fundraising for Red Cross Australia. They are available individually, or as a set.

“Australia is a country where we always felt so welcome and it is heartbreaking seeing what’s happening to such a beautiful place,” the band wrote.

See the band’s message and view Hutchison’s drawings here:

Creative Climate is accepting bids (in pounds) from bidders worldwide, though those not able to collect the items from Glasgow will have to pay postage and packaging on top of their bid.

Winning bids will be announced February 20 at 9:30pm at the live silent auction in Glasgow, and later that night on Instagram.

In a separate statement on Creative Climate’s Instagram page, Frightened Rabbits wrote, “Scott was unbelievably talented in many ways. We can take some comfort in the fact his art and music will carry on and continue to inspire. We feel very privileged to be able to share these illustrations to raise money for a great cause that he would want to support, having spent time touring in Australia.”

For more details, and to view other donated artwork by Michael Corr, Viv Lee, Will Freeborn and many more, head to Creative Climate’s Instagram page.