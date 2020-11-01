From Lizzo to Yungblud, here are the best 2020 musician Halloween costumes

For last night’s (October 31) Halloween celebrations, musicians and celebrities across the globe donned their best spooky costumes – here are the best of the bunch.

Though the coronavirus pandemic hindered many opportunities for big Halloween parties, all manner of costumes were still on show.

Lizzo was among those dressing up for the occasion, dressing up as the fly that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the recent Vice Presidential debate. See her outfit below, which she captioned: “FLYYYYY AF!”

Elsewhere, Run The Jewels‘ El-P and his wife Emily Panic took their Halloween celebrations to New Jersey, dressing up as The Sopranos stars Tony and Carmela Soprano, while Halsey dressed up as a corpse bride. See those outfits below.

happy halloween from me and Carmella pic.twitter.com/xGiCHeyh7o — el-p (@therealelp) October 31, 2020

It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any… pic.twitter.com/0hDueZWAcN — h (@halsey) October 29, 2020

Charli XCX also joined in the celebrations with a devilish red latex costume, while Yungblud doubled up on his Halloween options, dressing up as both Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice.

😈 spooky szn is beginning! 😈 make sure u check out @BennyDRAMA7’s Night Of Horror ft me and a load of other icons (including drew barrymore OMG dead) TONIGHT! 😈 tickets at https://t.co/xXoswIxlsU 😈 pic.twitter.com/bCPIGkur5Y — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 26, 2020

will u be my lydia deetz …? 🖤👻🖤 pic.twitter.com/WSPaPp9nWu — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) October 31, 2020

The Weeknd also proved a highlight of this year’s celebrity Halloween costumes, dressing up as The Nutty Professor from Eddie Murphy’s classic 1996 film. See his effort below.

In a series of pictures and videos posted to Instagram, Abel Tesfaye puffed away on cigars and even danced along to his own music.

