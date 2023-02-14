fromis_9 preparing for first full-length album, their agency confirms

K-pop girl group fromis_9 are working on their first-ever studio album, their agency has confirmed.

A YTN Star report published earlier today (February 14) cited music industry officials who claimed that fromis_9 would release their first studio album in mid-March, and that the group had recently filmed a music video for the upcoming release.

Later that day, Pledis Entertainment confirmed via KoreaJoongAngDaily that the girl group were indeed preparing to release their first studio album. However, the agency did not comment on the extent of fromis_9’s preparations, nor share details such as the record’s release date and title.

The upcoming record will be fromis_9’s first release as an eight-member group, following the departure of founding member Jang Gyu-ri in July 2022. “Please look forward and give lots of love to fromis_9’s cool promotions, who are continuing to rise. I will also become a Flover and support fromis_9 with you,” said Jang in a handwritten letter after news of her departure broke.

Their fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’, which arrived in June 2022, thus became the act’s final release as a nine-member group. fromis_9 currently comprises members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

fromis_9 debuted in early 2018 following the reality survival show Idol School, through which the group’s line-up was chosen. They were initially jointly managed by Stone Music Entertainment and CJ ENM’s Off The Record, but later transferred to Pledis Entertainment in 2021.