fromis_9 cancel appearance at upcoming Las Vegas festival We Bridge

K-pop girl group fromis_9 will no longer make an appearance at the upcoming Las Vegas festival We Bridge.

Today (March 29), the group’s label Pledis Entertainment announced on Twitter that fromis_9 will not participate in the We Bridge Music Festival, which is set to take place in Las Vegas on April 21 and 22. The girl group were set to perform on the festival’s second day, alongside ENHYPEN, ONEUS, BE’O and VIVIZ.

In its statement, Pledis Entertainment said that “it has become difficult for the group to take part in the event due to internal schedule adjustments”, although it did divulge any specifics regarding the situation.

“After discussions with the event host and the members, it has been agreed that fromis_9 will not be participating in the show on Saturday, April 22. We would like to offer our heartfelt apologies to We Bridge and the fans,” it added.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X and Jessi were previously announced as the final K-pop acts to join the line-up for We Bridge. The musicians will be performing on day one, alongside Dreamcatcher, CIX, Kang Daniel and ONEUS.

Festival tickets and expo passes, along with full event packages and individual day tickets, are currently up for sale through the We Bridge website.

We Bridge has been described a three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival celebrating Asian entertainment and culture. In addition to the musical component, We Bridge will also showcase various other Asian music, media, art and fashion as part of the event.